Police ID 21-year-old shot and killed in South Philadelphia Lowe's parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified the 21-year-old Lowe's employee who was shot and killed in the parking lot of the South Philadelphia store.

Police said Daejour Smith of Bailey Terrace was pronounced dead Jefferson University Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Smith was shot multiple times around 1 p.m. outside the Lowe's on the 2100 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

According to police, the motive was an argument.

No arrests have been made. Police said no weapon has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lowe's corporate confirmed the victim was an employee at the hardware store.
