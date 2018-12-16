PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The manhunt continues for a Philadelphia in connection with the murder of a mother in front of her baby early Friday morning.
Tyrese Lynch, 33, of Philadelphia, has been named as a suspect in the shooting death of his girlfriend Isis Williams.
Authorities found Williams dead around 4 a.m. Friday inside a home on the 6300 block of North Woodstock Street.
Police believe Lynch shot Williams in the head with her five-day-old daughter in a crib just steps away early Friday morning.
On a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs, a family member says the relationship between Williams and Lynch was abusive.
Investigators said there were signs of a struggle in the home, furniture was overturned, but the baby was not injured.
Neighbors said they heard an argument before Williams was found.
"He was calling her derogatory names," said Melvina Hall. "It was very loud."
A vigil is planned to remember Isis Williams in her neighborhood Monday evening.
Police said Lynch should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps