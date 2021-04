PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman robbed a person outside the Rivers Casino in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section, police said.It happened in the parking lot of the casino on Delaware Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.Police said the robber made off with $400 and car keys.They said the suspect, however, fled the scene on foot.The victim was not hurt.Police have not released any further details on the suspect at this time.