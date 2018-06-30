Police investigate deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on June 30, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police continue to investigate after a 29-year-old man was gunned down in West Philadelphia overnight.

Police say the victim was walking in the 4200 block of Wallace Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday when the driver of a passing car opened fire, hitting the victim several times.

Investigators say the victim ran onto the 600 block of North 42nd Street, but the gunman returned and began shooting again.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not revealed a possible motive or suspect in the case.

