Police investigate death of 6-week-old baby in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the death of a 6-week-old baby in Southwest Philadelphia.

Paramedics were called to a home on the 1600 block of South Wilton Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the caller reports that the baby was acting strange.



Medics took the child to Children's Hospital. Police said the baby died several hours later.

The Special Victims Unit has launched an investigation into the child's death and police are at the house with a search warrant Sunday morning.

