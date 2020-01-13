Police investigating after closure of The Barn at Forestville wedding venue

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are investigating after the closure of a wedding venue.That venue is The Barn at Forestville at 1493 Forest Grove Road in Buckingham Township.In addition to weddings and wedding receptions, the facility also hosted other large events.In a news release issued Monday morning, police said they are looking to contact anyone who had a wedding or event scheduled in 2020 or 2021 and have not received a refund of their deposit.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buckingham Township Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit at 215-794-8812.