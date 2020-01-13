Police investigating after closure of The Barn at Forestville wedding venue

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are investigating after the closure of a wedding venue.

That venue is The Barn at Forestville at 1493 Forest Grove Road in Buckingham Township.

In addition to weddings and wedding receptions, the facility also hosted other large events.

In a news release issued Monday morning, police said they are looking to contact anyone who had a wedding or event scheduled in 2020 or 2021 and have not received a refund of their deposit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buckingham Township Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit at 215-794-8812.
