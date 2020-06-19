Police look to identify suspects seen in surveillance video looting stores in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released several videos showing dozens of people looting stores in North Philadelphia earlier this month in hopes that someone might recognize the suspects.The first video shows one person smashing the window of the Boss Furniture Store on the 2300 block of Allegheny Avenue, around 1 a.m., on June 1.A group can be seen running inside, taking anything they could grab.Police said people spent more than four hours in the business, stealing everything from rugs to couches.The store estimates the looting cost them $75,000 in damage and stolen property.Looters also hit the Stop and Save check cashing store, a few blocks away, on North 22nd Street.Cameras captured a number of people forcing open the security gates and breaking the glass, around 1:40 a.m., the same night.Investigators say the group then stole money-counting machines, a flat screen tv, and an ATM with an unknown amount of cash inside.The business says they lost roughly $28,000.Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police.