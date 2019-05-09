Man stabbed to death after argument in Southwest Philadelphia home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are questioning the girlfriend of a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Southwest Philadelphia home Wednesday night.Detectives said the man was stabbed in the neck at a home on the 1200 block of South 54th Street, shortly after 10 p.m.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Neighbors told police they heard arguing in the home shortly before officers arrived.Police have not yet filed any charges.