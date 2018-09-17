NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are questioning a man who said he accidentally shot his own brother.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say the shooting happened at an undisclosed location. The victim's brother then drove him to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police say the brother left the car and the gun outside the emergency room.
The victim is in stable condition.
There was no immediate word on any charges.
