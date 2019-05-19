Police: Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Darby Township

By
DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Detectives with the Darby Township police are investigating the shooting death of a man shot multiple times on Sunday.

It happened at 2 p.m. at Tribbett and Noblet avenues.

Almost a dozen evidence markers tell the tale of the gunfire that erupted.

"It didn't sound like gunfire because it's so quiet, and then I heard a woman screaming," said Sidney Johnson.

The victim's family, who tells Action News their son is 33 years old, stood in horror at the intersection as detectives worked to piece together the evidence.

"Now we want to know who came in our neighborhood and did such an act!" said Crystal Bell.

Given the number of shell casings, detectives wouldn't say if there were multiple shooters, nor if they believe the victim was the intended target.

"We are getting information there was a vehicle involved," said Chief Mike Sousa with the Darby Township Police Department.

And knowing the gunman is still out there has residents rattled.

"This is very upsetting. This is a tragedy to our neighborhood. This usually doesn't happen in our neighborhood!" said Bell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newscrimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Defunct Bethlehem Steel's 21-story HQ imploded
Grand jury to hear case of puppy found submerged in pond
Commencement speaker vows to pay off class of 2019's student loans
AccuWeather: Still Warm, Humid Monday
Pa. trooper dies after being found unresponsive outside car
8-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas found safe, police say
Woman shot inside her PHA apartment, police say
Show More
Ford adds 270,000 cars to recall for unintended rollaways
Pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home
Cherry Hill Target store evacuated after gas line struck
Eagles' Chris Long says he's retiring after 11 seasons
Police: Teen killed in Frankford double shooting
More TOP STORIES News