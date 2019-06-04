Police: Man hospitalized after shooting near mechanic shop in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot near a mechanic shop in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 4:24 p.m. on the 200 block of West Rittenhouse Street in the Germantown section of the city.Police say a 38-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.