Police: Man wanted for attacking teen in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who attacked a teen.It happened last Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Germantown.The 16-year-old victim tells police she was approached by an unknown black male who started a brief conversation, asking her if she lived in the area and how old she was.The teen says she told the suspect she was 16 so he would leave her alone but he continued to walk with her.Police say the teen was verbally and physically assaulted on the corner of Manhein Street and Pulaski Avenue.Police say this suspect is behind other attacks in the city.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.