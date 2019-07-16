Mother sold cocaine while 1-year-old was with her in North Carolina hotel room, police say

RALEIGH -- A Raleigh woman has been arrested after reportedly selling drugs out of a hotel room where she and her 1-year-old child were living.

Officers said 34-year-old Saquanna Thorpe was using her room at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina to sell and store cocaine.

On April 12, officers executed a search warrant in the hotel room on New Bern Avenue where Thorpe and her baby were living.

During the search, officers found her to be in possession of more than 7 grams of cocaine, two digital scales and plastic baggies.

Officials also said Thorpe gave an officer a false name and date of birth for her child during an interview.

Thorpe was arrested Saturday and faces multiple charges including misdemeanor child abuse, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine and to keep and maintain a vehicle, dwelling or other place for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance.
