Police: Mother in custody after shooting teenage son in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Authorities have identified a Philadelphia woman accused of shooting her son in the leg.

Thirty-eight-year-old Rhonda Alvin has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering Welfare, Simple Assault, and related offenses.

Police were called around 6 p.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of North 12th Street for a shooting.

A 15-year-old boy told arriving officers he had been shot in the left leg by his mother. The teen said they were arguing before she shot him.

He was taken Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Alvin was placed under arrest at the scene.

Police recovered two firearms, both belonging to Rhonda Alvin, at the home. They say she does have a permit to carry.

