Police: Mother of 2 shot and killed by man she knew in West Philadelphia bar

Bartender shot and killed in West Philadelphia.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A mother of two working as a bartender was killed when a man she knew shot her and then turned the gun on himself, police say.

Police say a 52-year-old man walked into the Studio 7 Lounge at 60th and Spruce streets around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday and fired multiple shots.

Officers on patrol heard the gunshots and saw the man running from the bar going east on Spruce.

The victim is identified as 29-year-old Gwen Anderson.

Once inside the bar, officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the 52-year-old man ran down the street toward nearby houses and shot himself in the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"We don't know the relationship between him and the bartender, but we know they know one another," Philadelphia Police Lt. Johnny Walker said.

Police found a handgun under the man's body.

