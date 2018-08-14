Multiple people injured in Cheltenham Walmart shooting incident, police said

Chopper 6 captures multiple scenes from a police investigation into a shooting inside a Cheltenham Township Walmart on April 14, 2018.

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Several people were shot inside at a Cheltenham Township Walmart Tuesday night.

Witnesses told Action News it was a chaotic scene inside the store at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center as a gunman opened fire around 6 p.m.

Multiple police agencies were on scene investigating the incident at the mall on Cheltenham Avenue near Easton Road, just outside Philadelphia city limits.

According to officials, at least five people were injured in the incident, with three suffering gunshot wounds, one person with a graze wound and a pregnant woman who was injured when she fell while running from the scene.

Chopper 6 overhead as authorities investigate a reported shooting inside the Walmart at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center in Cheltenham Township on August 14, 2018.



Police said the investigation began when a Cheltenham police officer on patrol in the area noticed people running from the Walmart store.

Witnesses said after a dispute occurred at a cash register a man pulled a gun from a female companion's waistband and opened fire.

Police said the shooter and a female passenger drove away from the scene in a gold-colored Pontiac Grand Prix.

Investigators said after tossing the gun out of the car in the area of Stenton and Mt. Pleasant avenues, the driver crashed into a police car just blocks from the Walmart.

Two people were taken into custody at East Sedgewick and Forrest avenues.

Police said following his apprehension, the male suspect attempted to kick out the window of the police vehicle and was subsequently shocked by officers with a stun gun. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center.

The two officers in the police car that was struck were taken to Roxborough Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
