The person suspected of shooting and killing a California police officer was found dead at a home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.Police say officer Natalie Corona, 22, was investigating a three-car crash when one of the people involved in the accident pulled out a gun and shot her.Officer Corona was rushed to a trauma center in Sacramento where she later died.The incident happened a few blocks away from the UC Davis campus.Following the shooting, police issued a citywide shelter in place order as officers searched for the suspect, who was later found in a Davis house located near the shooting. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s.Officer Corona started her career at the Davis Police Department in 2016 as a community service officer.She had just completed the Sacramento's police academy last July. According to the Williams Pioneer Review, She was sworn in as a Davis police officer on August 2.Officer Corona had just got out of the department's field training program just before Christmas and had only been on the streets for a couple of weeks.Officer Corona is survived by her parents. Her father is a 26 year veteran of the Colusa County Sheriff's Office.-----