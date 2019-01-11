Person suspected of killing Davis, California police officer Natalie Corona found dead

A 22-year old Davis police officer was shot and killed as she responded to a traffic accident late Thursday night. The suspected gunman has taken his own life, according to police. (Williams Pioneer Review)

DAVIS, Calif. --
The person suspected of shooting and killing a California police officer was found dead at a home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police say officer Natalie Corona, 22, was investigating a three-car crash when one of the people involved in the accident pulled out a gun and shot her.

Officer Corona was rushed to a trauma center in Sacramento where she later died.

The incident happened a few blocks away from the UC Davis campus.

Following the shooting, police issued a citywide shelter in place order as officers searched for the suspect, who was later found in a Davis house located near the shooting. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s.

Officer Corona started her career at the Davis Police Department in 2016 as a community service officer.

She had just completed the Sacramento's police academy last July. According to the Williams Pioneer Review, She was sworn in as a Davis police officer on August 2.

Officer Corona had just got out of the department's field training program just before Christmas and had only been on the streets for a couple of weeks.

Officer Corona is survived by her parents. Her father is a 26 year veteran of the Colusa County Sheriff's Office.

