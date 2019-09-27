Georgia police officers rescue driver stuck on railroad tracks

VININGS, Georgia (WPVI) -- Police officers on patrol were in the right place at the right time for one driver in Georgia.

The officers noticed a car on the tracks at a railroad crossing in Vinings, northwest of Atlanta.

The driver was asleep at the wheel.

Moments later, the railroad signal activated, and the crossing arms lowered indicating a train was coming.

The officers sprang into action, breaking a window to get to the driver.

Dashcam video shows the dramatic rescue.

The officers pulled the driver to safety just seconds before a freight train plowed into the vehicle.
