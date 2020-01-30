Police say pedestrian struck by stolen car in Fern Rock; driver at large

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian is recovering after being hit by a suspected stolen vehicle in Fern Rock Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at North Park and Olney avenues.

Police said the driver of a silver Hyundai left the scene of the accident but then crashed through a wrought iron fence on the 1100 block of West Tabor Street.

According to investigators, two people ran from the crash scene and they remain at large.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in serious condition.

Police accident investigators have been notified, but are awaiting a condition report on the pedestrian to determine if their expertise will be needed.

Police said a car was also struck at the scene of where the pedestrian was struck.
