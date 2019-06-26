Police: Postal worker struck by stolen car in Southwest Philadelphia; arrest made

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5365777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over where a pedestrian was struck in Southwest Philadelphia, June 26, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a postal worker was struck by an alleged stolen vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.It happened around 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of South 50th Street.Chopper 6 was over the scene as medics prepared to transport a man to the hospital.Officials said a 22-year-old male allegedly driving a stolen grey Toyota crashed into a postal truck that then hit a grey Hyundai Elantra.That 22-year-old driver was arrested at the scene. He suffered no injuries.A 46-year-old male postal carrier suffered fractures to his right leg. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is listed in critical but stable condition.Inside the Hyundai, a 21-year-old male and a 21-year-old female suffered lower back injuries. They were also taken to Penn Presbyterian in stable condition.The incident remains under investigation.