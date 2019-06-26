Police: Postal worker struck by stolen car in Southwest Philadelphia; arrest made

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of South 50th Street.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as medics prepared to transport a man to the hospital.
Officials said a 22-year-old male allegedly driving a stolen grey Toyota crashed into a postal truck that then hit a grey Hyundai Elantra.
That 22-year-old driver was arrested at the scene. He suffered no injuries.
A 46-year-old male postal carrier suffered fractures to his right leg. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is listed in critical but stable condition.
Inside the Hyundai, a 21-year-old male and a 21-year-old female suffered lower back injuries. They were also taken to Penn Presbyterian in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation.