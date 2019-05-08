Police release images of kids allegedly robbing woman in Society Hill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new images Wednesday of a group of children who robbed and attacked a woman in Society Hill.

It happened on April 30 around 1 p.m.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman was walking on the 400 block of 2nd street when she was approached by the group.

Two of the young people hit the woman and knocked her to the ground taking her keys and headphones.

If you recognize them, please call police.
