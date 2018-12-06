Renter killed landlord, 2 others in Tioga-Nicetown home, Philadelphia police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police ID victims in triple murder investigation. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at Noon on December 3, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man has been arrested for the murder of his landlord and two other people inside a home in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

Tahzay Young, 23, is accused of killing the three victims late last week and leaving their bodies wrapped in blankets.

The bodies were found around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of West Venango Street.

Investigators say Young was being evicted from the house by his landlord, 92-year-old William Harrison, because he couldn't pay his rent.

Capt. John Ryan said it was unclear if the eviction was the motive for the killings.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Three bodies found inside a house in Tioga-Nicetown. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 1, 2018.



Harrison and 57-year-old Earl Cottle were found dead in the basement with blunt force trauma to the head.

Sixty-year-old Khadijah Abdullah was discovered stabbed to death in a second floor bedroom.

Harrison and Abdulla were a couple, police said, and Cottle was Abdullah's brother.
Commissioner Richard Ross said there is reason to believe Young stayed in the house for a day or more after the killings.

Young was arrested in the area of 16th and Chestnut in Center City on Wednesday while using allegedly using Harrison's credit card.

He will be charged with murder, robbery and related offenses.

Young also had an active arrest warrant out for a burglary. He had three priors, including a 2014 theft arrest.

He was released from prison in July of this year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbody foundmurderhomicideNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Parents charged for 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Elementary school teacher killed in Camden Co. crash
Philly man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot, police say
Child, grandfather among 5 injured in SW Philadelphia fire
House built in the 1800s burns in Tuckerton, Ocean County
AccuWeather: Watching for possible weekend storm
Man pushed under truck in random attack in downtown LA
Show More
Firefighter hit by falling air conditioner in Center City
Driver sought in hit-and-run that left man critical in Center City
Co-workers surprise teacher by giving her a free car
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in California
Philly technical school abruptly closes while class in session
More News