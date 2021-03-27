Police rescue two women during barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A domestic disturbance turned into a barricade situation when a woman told officers her boyfriend had several guns.Philadelphia Police and swat team arrived at the home on South 71st Street early Saturday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.That's when police say the male suspect set the house on fire while he was inside.The young woman told first responders an elderly woman was also in the home.Police rescued the second woman, who was not hurt.The male suspect is believed to still be inside the house.The younger female victim was treated for head injuries at the hospital.