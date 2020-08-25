Police respond to incident in Skippack Twp., Montgomery Co.

SKIPPACK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police were called to a business for an unknown incident in Skippack Township, Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.Chopper 6 was over the property of Marshall Home Heating Oil on Tuesday morning. This business is near the Pa. State Police Skippack barracks.State police troopers could be seen near the rear of the building.Officials have not said exactly what prompted the police response.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.