There is a massive police response underway in Chester County, searching for a man police say killed his parents at a retirement center Wednesday night.Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Bellingham Retirement Community at 1615 Boot Road in East Goshen Township.Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said police are searching for Bruce Rogal, 59, of Glen Moore, Chester County, wanted on charges of homicide and attempted homicide.Hogan said Rogal received notice that his divorce was finalized Wednesday afternoon, and in the judgment the family home was awarded to his now ex-wife.According to the DA, around 5:45 p.m. Rogal drove to his ex-wife's home in West Bradford Township and as she was in the driveway changing the oil in her car he fired six shots at her. She was not hurt in the incident but police said some of the bullets hit nearby houses.Hogan said Rogal subsequently drove to Bellingham and shot his parents, William and Nancy, to death in their apartment at the retirement community.Around 6:30 p.m., police issued a lockdown in a two-mile radius of the Bellingham facility while searching for Rogal.West Chester Area School District sent an alert stating that they locked down schools in the area, and members of the band at East High School are being contained as part of this lockdown.Investigators said upon arrival police were informed that Rogal fled the scene in a 2002 silver Honda Odyssey minivan with PA tags: ENN-3459.East Goshen Elementary School has been set up by police as a staging area for first responders.As of 10 p.m., Hogan said the search is still on for Rogal in Chester County, nearby counties and surrounding states.Rogal is considered armed and dangerous. Police said if you see him, do not approach him, call 911.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Chester County Detectives or East Goshen Township Police.------