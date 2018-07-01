Philadelphia police search for missing 19-year-old with autism

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police need the public's assistance in finding a missing endangered person, 19-year-old Jeffrey McCollum.

Jeffrey is 5'6", 126 pounds, of medium complexion with short black hair.

He was last seen on Saturday, June 30 at 10 a.m. on the 3800 block of N. 17th Street

Jeffrey is on the autism spectrum and is said to have the learning skill of a 7-year-old. He was last seen wearing knee-length red pajama pants, a red, blue, white and yellow tie-dyed Polo shirt, black socks and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Jeffrey's whereabouts is asked to call the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.

