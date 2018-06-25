Police search for trio of church burglars in Germantown

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for trio of church burglars in Germantown - Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have just released surveillance video as they work to track down a trio of church burglary suspects in Germantown.

It happened shortly after 11pm back on June 20 inside the Fellowship Baptist Church on the 2100 block of 65th Avenue.

Police say they entered through a rear door.

The burglars took off with a safe containing $250 dollars before fleeing the scene.

Police describe the first suspect as a black or Hispanic male with a light complexion, 16 to 20-years-old with a thin build and slight goatee. He was wearing a t-shirt, dark colored pants and white and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male, 16 to 20-years-old with a thin build and slight facial hair. He was wearing a skull cap, pull over jacket and black sneakers.

They say the third suspect is a black or Hispanic male, 16 to 20-years-old with a thin build. He was wearing a hooded jacket and New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact Philadelphia Police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP (773847).

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at PhillyPolice.com.

All tips will remain confidential.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsburglarychurchcrimephiladelphia policesurveillance
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News