14-year-old boy wanted in fatal shooting of 79-year-old man in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- City of Chester police department is searching for a 14-year-old they say is responsible for shooting a man in the back of the head while he was driving a car.Police are searching for 14-year-old Zhafir Tinsley-Jones in relation to the homicide of 79-year-old Robert Womack.According to police, the incident began around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when police were called for reports of shots fired in the area of 3rd Street and Highland Avenue.Officials said while officers were on their way to the call they were informed of a car accident in the area of 3rd and Wilcox streets that might be related to the original shots fired call.When they arrived at the accident scene, police found Womack with a gunshot wound in the back of his head sitting in the driver's seat the crashed car.Paramedics attempted to treat Womack but he was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators said they believe Tinsley-Jones shot and killed the 79-year-old victim in his vehicle, that eventually crashed.Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of Zhafir Tinsley-Jones are asked to call 911 or contact Detective Joseph McFate at 610-447-8428 or jmcfate234@chesterpolice.org or Detective Vincent Ficchi at 610-891-4681.