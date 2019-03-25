Police searching for Camden County bank robber

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Camden County are asking for the public's help in locating a suspected bank robber.Police say the suspect walked into a TD Bank at 247 South White Horse Pike in Berlin Borough around 11:18 a.m. on Sunday and handed a note to a teller.The suspect fled on the White Horse Pike after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities say.No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 580-5950