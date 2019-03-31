Crime & Safety

Hamilton Township police searching for missing 85-year-old woman who suffers from dementia

Police in South Jersey are still searching for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are still searching for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

According to the Hamilton Township Police Department in Atlantic County, New Jersey, 85-year-old Kathleen Elkow was last seen on March 28 around 4 p.m. at her home on Weymouth Road.

Police say she was wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers and a red white and black checkered shirt.

Authorities said on Sunday they were still searching for Elkow.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700.
