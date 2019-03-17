missing woman

Philadelphia police search for missing woman with autism

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are trying to find a missing woman on the autism spectrum.

Davina McCoy, 29, was last seen Saturday at her home on the 2000 block of East Pacific Street.

McCoy is 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds and has a bracelet design tattoo on her left wrist with the letter "D" in the center.

Police warn Davina could be disoriented by unfamiliar surroundings.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Davina McCoy, please call the police.
