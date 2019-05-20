Police seek armed Alabama man accused of shooting officers

AUBURN, Ala (WPVI) -- Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot and wounded three Auburn police officers.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.

An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.

It says three officers were wounded; their conditions weren't immediately released.

The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert , which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling.

A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.
