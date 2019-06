TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the person who tossed two kittens from a moving car onto a New Jersey roadway.Toms River police posted on Facebook about an animal cruelty call they received around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.Witnesses reported that the passenger of an older model red Nissan Pathfinder with black roof racks threw two kittens into the roadway, near the intersection of Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue.Police said one of the kittens was immediately run over by another car and a second was rescued only to run away into the woods at a later time.