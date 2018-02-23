Police seek serial flasher in New Castle Co.

NEW CASTLE Co., Del. (WPVI) --
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are asking for the public's help identifying a serial flasher who they say exposed himself twice to two children.

Police released a sketch of the flasher on Friday.

The first incident happened on February 6 on the unit block of Harwyn Road.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself again on February 21st in the area of South Clifton Avenue and Sylvan Avenue.

If you can identify the suspect portrayed in the sketch, you are asked to call police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
delaware newsindecent exposure
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News