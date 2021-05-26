Philadelphia police seek suspects who vandalized Holocaust memorial in Center City

Pictured: Suspects being sought for the vandalism of the Holocaust memorial in Center City Philadelphia on May 16, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking the public to help identify two suspects who vandalized the Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Center City.According to authorities, a man and woman were spotted on camera walking by the plaza on May 16 around 10:15 p.m.The woman was seen wearing a multicolor scarf, red shirt, multicolor pants and black sneakersThe man is seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and black sneakers, and appears to have a beard.Using what police believe is yellow paint, the duo marks a section of the memorial with letters.It's unclear what the graffiti said or stands for.Officials with the plaza said at this point, they don't believe it is an anti-Semitic message.Those officials are also concerned by video circulating of a group of males attempting to burn the flag of Israel nearby.Concerns, of course, are growing amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict even after the agreed ceasefire.There did appear to be police presence around the Plaza on Wednesday.Anyone with information is asked to call police.