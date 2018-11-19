Police: Shots fired at Chicago hospital; officer among injured

CHICAGO (WPVI) --Chicago police said are responding to a shooting at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side. They are asking people to stay clear of the area.
WLS-TV reports, police said shots were fired both inside and outside the hospital between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.. Multiple injuries have been reported, but police have not said how many people were injured or how severely.
Chicago police said an officer was shot and wounded. The officer was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police said one suspect has been shot. A partial evacuation is underway.
NotifyChicago: Please avoid the area of Mercy Hospital 2520 S Prairie due to Police Activity. Seek alternate route. Tune to local media for more information.— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) November 19, 2018
The exact circumstances of the shooting were not clear. The hospital is located in Bronzeville near the intersection of 25th and Michigan Avenue.
An employee of the hospital's family clinic said she heard eight or nine shots. The clinic's employees and patients locked the doors and hid in the back of the clinic.
"I am scared as hell. I have never been so scared, I hear of shootings going on every day at people's workplaces, but not where I work at. This was very too close to me. That could have been us back there and if any bullets had pierced the wall we all would have been hurt," an employee of the hospital's family clinic said.
A witness who was across the street at the time of the shooting said he heard six or seven gunshots that he initially thought were sounds from nearby construction. He said he saw a large police presence arrive at the hospital shortly after, and people running out of the hospital.
Witnesses who spoke to WLS-TV outside the hospital said they heard a flurry of gunshots, as many as 10 to 20, causing them to duck beneath cars and hide.
