Police: Suspect arrested in shooting that left man critical in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and critically wounded a man in Wilmington, Delaware.

Fifty-three-year-old Nathaniel Bunch was charged with assault, possession of a deadly weapon and other related offenses.

The incident happened on Friday at 9:20 p.m. along the 400 block of Heald Street.

Police say, the victim, a 52-year-old man suffered a wound to his stomach. He was rushed to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsshooting
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battle fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Arrests made after 2 injured in Rhawnhurst shooting
4 suspects arrested after vehicles stolen while warming up in Del.
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
Show More
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
More News