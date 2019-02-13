Police: Suspect arrested in shooting that left man critical in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and critically wounded a man in Wilmington, Delaware.
Fifty-three-year-old Nathaniel Bunch was charged with assault, possession of a deadly weapon and other related offenses.
The incident happened on Friday at 9:20 p.m. along the 400 block of Heald Street.
Police say, the victim, a 52-year-old man suffered a wound to his stomach. He was rushed to Christiana Hospital for treatment.
