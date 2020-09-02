Suspect in custody following attempted sexual assault in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a suspect is in custody following the attempted sexual assault of a woman who was walking with her baby in the city's Holmesburg section.

According to police, the 27-year-old woman was walking in the 8000 block of Craig Street at about 4 p.m. Monday when she was approached by a man.

The man attacked her and attempted to sexually assault her, police said. The suspect got away with the woman's cell phone.

According to police, a suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.
