Police: Suspect sought in Center City store burglary

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Suspect sought in Center City store burglary. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on February 14, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help tracking down a burglar who targeted a Center City clothing store.

Investigators released this surveillance video showing the suspect inside Lapstone and Hammer on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.

Police say the man broke in through a second-floor window and took $150 from the cash register then ran away.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact police.

***HERE***
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsburglaryCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
Student charged with attempted murder in Havertown shooting
Twins giggle with joy after new glasses help them see a whole new world
Philly man hopes to send friend battling cancer to WrestleMania
Amazon cancels plans for New York City campus
3-foot alligator found in home during drug search
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Fire crews battle house blaze in Montgomery County
Show More
Leap by Joel Embiid startles Oscar nominee Regina King
VALENTINE LOVE BIRDS: Temple's Stella is now a married owl!
Sports apparel store forced to close after Nike boycott
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Philadelphia Zoo brings back iconic Zoo Key
More News