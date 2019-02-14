Police: Suspect sought in Center City store burglary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help tracking down a burglar who targeted a Center City clothing store.
Investigators released this surveillance video showing the suspect inside Lapstone and Hammer on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.
Police say the man broke in through a second-floor window and took $150 from the cash register then ran away.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact police.
