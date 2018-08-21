Police: Suspect stole thousands of dollars from Center City restaurant

Police are searching for the suspect responsible for breaking into the Giovani's Restaurant and Bar in Center City, Philadelphia.It happened around 12:05 a.m. on August 13 at 1533 Chestnut Street.Police say a male gained entry by prying out the front window panel. And once inside, the suspect broke open two cash registers and the office lock box taking several thousand dollars.The suspect is described as a white male, 30 years-of-age, 5'8", thin build, short dark hair, wearing a t-shirt, camouflage pants, and a backpack.If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please call------