Police: Suspects sought in dangerous prank in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are preparing arrest warrants for a dangerous prank, they say terrorized restaurant patrons in University City.

Instagram video released by detectives shows the panic Tuesday at Terakawa Ramenas two men run in, one pretending to stab the other repeatedly and screaming for everyone to get down.

Diners ran for their lives.

Police want to suspects charged with risking a catastrophe and false reporting.
