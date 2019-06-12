Police: Teens beat man, break his jaw in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a group of teens, believed to be ages 15-18, who broke a man's jaw in Old City.It happened in the 300 block of Chestnut Street early Monday morning.Police say the teens attempted to steal the man's bag but were unable to get it from him.During the assault, detectives say several of the teens began to beat the victim, a 32-year-old male.Police say along with a broken jaw, he suffered several other facial injuries and he will have a long road to recovery.Detectives say if any of the teens in the group didn't play a role in the beating they can come to them and talk about what happened.They may not be charged.If you recognize any of the teenagers, please call the police.