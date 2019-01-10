Jayme Closs, Wisconsin teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive, police say

This undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriff's Department, shows Jayme Closs. (Courtesy of Barron County Sheriff's Department via AP)

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WPVI) --
Police in Barron County, Wisconsin, announced Thursday night that 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been missing since her parents were found fatally shot in their home in October, has been found alive.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said that the Douglas County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office notified them they had found the girl and that shortly after a suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff's department said they had no more details about Closs's condition or the suspect. A press briefing is planned for 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Closs has been missing since October 15. Sheriff's deputies went to Closs's home in Barron after dispatchers received a 911 call from an unknown person at around 1 a.m., Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. He said they found the bodies of Jayme Closs' parents, who were later identified by the sheriff's department as 56-year-old James Closs and his 46-year-old wife, Denise Closs.

Investigators at the time believed Closs to be in danger. Investigators said they did not believe she was a runaway and believed her to be in great danger.
Sheriff's officers did not say where Closs was found or in what condition Thursday night, only that she was found alive.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
