Police: Woman arrested for allegedly torching home after eviction in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire after she was evicted.Authorities in Upper Darby, Pa. confirmed on Friday night that 29-year-old Tracey Davis has been arrested.Firefighters responded to the scene along the unit block of North Keystone Avenue early Sunday morning.The homeowner says they were contacted by Davis who allegedly admitted to lighting the fire.A witness tells police that Davis was at the scene minutes before.