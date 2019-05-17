Police: Woman shot to death in North Philadelphia may have been in crossfire

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the death of a woman who was shot to death Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

Authorities received numerous 911 calls about shots fired around 10:20 p.m on the 2200 block of 23rd Street.

Arriving crews found a 42-year-old woman bleeding heavily from her neck.

The woman was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

At the scene, police found nearly a dozen shell casings on either side of where the victim was found; investigators believe she may be the victim of stray gunfire.

"We don't know if this 42-year-old female was an intended target or if she was caught in the crossfire," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "Because where the two separate caliber shell casings are there are two separate areas on the block on 23rd Street and she was found in the middle."

Philadelphia Housing Authority police are also assisting in this investigation.

They are trying to get a hold of surveillance video that could have captured the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphilly newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire turns into hazmat situation in Chester
New video of Pennsauken teacher's crash into Pizza Shop
Jessica Boyington's Weekend Happenings
F-16 plane crashes at March Air Reserve Base in California
Third arrest in the murder of man found in plastic bin
Teens sick from drug-laced cookie in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia primary voters have four choices for sheriff
Show More
Co-workers rescue family, neighbors during house fire in Coatesville
Public Defender attacked by murder suspect in court speaks out
It's official: Speed cameras coming to Roosevelt Blvd.
Man charged with setting fires at Bethlehem church
Police: Cherry Hill sex assault suspect left Wawa with victim
More TOP STORIES News