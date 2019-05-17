Police: Woman shot to death in North Philadelphia may have been in crossfire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the death of a woman who was shot to death Thursday night in North Philadelphia.Authorities received numerous 911 calls about shots fired around 10:20 p.m on the 2200 block of 23rd Street.Arriving crews found a 42-year-old woman bleeding heavily from her neck.The woman was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.At the scene, police found nearly a dozen shell casings on either side of where the victim was found; investigators believe she may be the victim of stray gunfire."We don't know if this 42-year-old female was an intended target or if she was caught in the crossfire," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "Because where the two separate caliber shell casings are there are two separate areas on the block on 23rd Street and she was found in the middle."Philadelphia Housing Authority police are also assisting in this investigation.They are trying to get a hold of surveillance video that could have captured the shooting.