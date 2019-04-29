Woman dies after being struck while exiting car trying to escape gunman, police say

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a woman is dead after a driver struck her after she jumped from the car she was riding in Sunday morning.

Police said Abbra Johnson, 37, was originally a passenger in white Infiniti that hit her but jumped out because two men, at least one of whom was firing a gun, were approaching the car.

Police said the incident began around 7:15 a.m. on the 4900 block of Aspen Street.

According to investigators, surveillance video shows Johnson jumping from the white Infinity before being hit.

Police said the driver struck Johnson before driving down the street and hitting multiple parked cars.

EMBED More News Videos

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 a.m., April 28, 2019



According to police, the video then shows the driver getting out of the car and walking north on 49th Street.

Officials said they initially thought the driver of the white Infiniti reversed eastbound on Aspen Street toward 49th Street, hit multiple parked cars and then hit Johnson crossing the street. Since reviewing the video they have learned that is not the case.

"Let's face it (that driver) knows why he is on that block, driving on that block," said Philadelphia Police Captian Frank Milillo. "He has some answers to give us."

Following the crash, a neighbor came out of her house and began performing CPR on Johnson.

That neighbor, Donna, said she works in the mental health field and had just taken a CPR refresher course a few weeks ago.

"I just heard the crash," she said. "I heard a big loud noise and I looked down the street and saw the lady lying in the street. I called 911. They asked me if she was breathing, I told them no. They told me to do CPR."

EMBED More News Videos

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash: as seen on Action News at 9 a.m., April 28, 2019



Johnson was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"She was a good person," said Johnson's brother, who spoke exclusively to Action News.

He says he can't understand who would leave his sister to die in the street.

Friends say Johnson leaves behind a daughter

Police said the gunman and his accomplice also ran from the scene.

Police are still searching for the driver of the Infiniti.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

EMBED More News Videos

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia. Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on April 28, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newshit and runphilly newsfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News