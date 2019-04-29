Woman dies after being struck while exiting car trying to escape gunman, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5274850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 a.m., April 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a woman is dead after a driver struck her after she jumped from the car she was riding in Sunday morning.Police said Abbra Johnson, 37, was originally a passenger in white Infiniti that hit her but jumped out because two men, at least one of whom was firing a gun, were approaching the car.Police said the incident began around 7:15 a.m. on the 4900 block of Aspen Street.According to investigators, surveillance video shows Johnson jumping from the white Infinity before being hit.Police said the driver struck Johnson before driving down the street and hitting multiple parked cars.According to police, the video then shows the driver getting out of the car and walking north on 49th Street.Officials said they initially thought the driver of the white Infiniti reversed eastbound on Aspen Street toward 49th Street, hit multiple parked cars and then hit Johnson crossing the street. Since reviewing the video they have learned that is not the case."Let's face it (that driver) knows why he is on that block, driving on that block," said Philadelphia Police Captian Frank Milillo. "He has some answers to give us."Following the crash, a neighbor came out of her house and began performing CPR on Johnson.That neighbor, Donna, said she works in the mental health field and had just taken a CPR refresher course a few weeks ago."I just heard the crash," she said. "I heard a big loud noise and I looked down the street and saw the lady lying in the street. I called 911. They asked me if she was breathing, I told them no. They told me to do CPR."Johnson was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced dead."She was a good person," said Johnson's brother, who spoke exclusively to Action News.He says he can't understand who would leave his sister to die in the street.Friends say Johnson leaves behind a daughterPolice said the gunman and his accomplice also ran from the scene.Police are still searching for the driver of the Infiniti.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.