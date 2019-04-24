ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- The administration of Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to leave a state takeover of Atlantic City in place for the full five years that his Republican predecessor envisioned.
Control of the cash-strapped gambling resort town was seized in 2016 under Republican Gov. Chris Christie and a Democrat-controlled Legislature.
The timetable laid out Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver would keep the takeover in place through 2021.
Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. says he supports the timetable.
Atlantic City to remain under state control through 2021
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More