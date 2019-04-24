Politics

Atlantic City to remain under state control through 2021

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- The administration of Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to leave a state takeover of Atlantic City in place for the full five years that his Republican predecessor envisioned.

Control of the cash-strapped gambling resort town was seized in 2016 under Republican Gov. Chris Christie and a Democrat-controlled Legislature.

The timetable laid out Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver would keep the takeover in place through 2021.

Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. says he supports the timetable.
