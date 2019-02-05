Bill looks to require Philly business to accept cash

A bill will be introduced to City Council requiring Philadelphia businesses to accept cash as payment, as the trend has seen a growing number of companies going cashless, choosing to just accept credit and debit cards.Councilman Bill Greenlee is introducing the bill Tuesday.He says the practice of businesses abandoning cash impacts lower income people and immigrants who are not able to open up a bank account or get a debit card.Greenlee added that some people would simply rather use cash because of the security concerns that come with using a card.A recent survey by the FDIC found that about 7 percent of people don't have bank accounts and can't obtain a debit card.This bill is nothing new. Massachusetts enacted a pro-cash law decades ago and, just last week, New Jersey passed a similar bill that is currently awaiting the governor's signature.Greenlee's bill will be taken up at Philadelphia City Hall at 10 a.m.-----