Bill to raise age for tobacco purchases to 21 passes Delaware House, heads to governor's desk

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- A bill that would raise the legal age to buy tobacco products in Delaware from 18 to 21 passed the state House Thursday and now heads to the governor's desk for a signature.The vote was the talk of Alluring Vapors in Wilmington."That's a good chunk of our clientele that won't be allowed in anymore," said manager Justin Brooks.The General Assembly passed the bill to raise the legal age, with stiffer penalties for sellers and eliminating the ones for underage buyers.The move is a big deal for vape enthusiasts like Wayne Norris who just turned 18."I just bought like a bunch of legal stuff for vaping and now I don't know what I'm supposed to do with it," Norris said.Governor John Carney released this statement on the bill's passage:But some retailers fear it could cost them more and potentially create more problems around the state."I think it'll turn into their own form of a black market again, just like a liquor store - you just get somebody older, get in, grab it for you, which isn't good for the community either," Brooks said.JUUL, one of the most popular brands of e-cigarettes and arguably one of the most controversial, issued this statement:Under the law, retailers caught selling tobacco products to those over the age of 18 but under 21 face fines of up $250 to $1,000.