Politics

Delaware bill to make underage drinking a civil offense heads to governor's desk

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Lawmakers in Delaware have given final approval to a bill that makes underage drinking a civil offense instead of a crime.

It now heads to Governor John Carney's desk.

The State Senate unanimously passed the measure on Sunday.

The bill carries an amendment, making the first two offenses a 'non-crime.'

Driver's licenses will also no longer be revoked for a first offense. Instead, a first offense comes with a $100 fine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelaware newspoliticsdrinking
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ESPN: Miami finalizing sign-and-trade with 76ers to acquire Butler
Fisherman hook 6-foot shark off LBI
2 good Samaritans save residents in Cherry Hill house fire
Police: Girl, 9, critical after firework explodes inside home
Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths
Atlantic City's Haven Nightclub closing this summer
Man shot, killed in Logan section of Philadelphia, police say
Show More
NJ governor signs $38.7B budget, but chides lawmakers
Police: Man injured after stabbing in Spring Garden
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
ESPN: JJ Redick agrees to two-year deal with Pelicans
10 killed in small plane crash at Dallas-area airport
More TOP STORIES News