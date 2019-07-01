Delaware bill to make underage drinking a civil offense heads to governor's desk

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Lawmakers in Delaware have given final approval to a bill that makes underage drinking a civil offense instead of a crime.It now heads to Governor John Carney's desk.The State Senate unanimously passed the measure on Sunday.The bill carries an amendment, making the first two offenses a 'non-crime.'Driver's licenses will also no longer be revoked for a first offense. Instead, a first offense comes with a $100 fine.